Regional security outfits threat to Nigeria’s survival – Ita-Enang

…Fears nat’l elections won’t be successful

By Chris Ochayi

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has warned that the ongoing agitations for regional security outfits was a threat to survival of Nigeria.

He therefore, cautioned those planning for regional security network to be careful because their actions and reactions could affect national integration.

Senator Ita-Enang, who gave the warning at an interactive session with some stakeholders in Abuja, added that no successful national elections could be achieved under regional based security outfits.

He said, “let us not seek for individual or regional based security outfit because if we start there will never be any successful national election as each State or Region will want to use its own security outfit to enforce election”.

He called on State governors to forge consensus in national life because for now, according to him” “it appears as if the voice of disintegration and voice that seem to suggest we go our different ways are louder and is almost submerging the voice of conciliation and togetherness.

Senator Enang, further called on state governors who are planning for regional security outfit to remember that Nigeria is a federation. He admonished them to build national consensus and work towards community policing so that we do not go the way of Somalia or Rwanda.

He decried a situation in which state governments, irrespective of political parties pass responsibility to President Buhari and the Federal government. He called on them to take a different look at security by activating things that people could do to take their hand off crime

He noted that the responsibility of the Federal government is to make sure that no foreign element come from outside the country to infiltrate and cause mayhem by way of violent community clashes we have been witnessing.

According to Senator Enang., ‘The Federal government also has the responsibility to monitor the borders and improved migration management.”

