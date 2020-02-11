Regina Daniels postpones launch of magazine

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian entertainment industry is expected to receive a great boost come Saturday, February 22nd 2020 as Abuja goes agog with the unveiling of the maiden edition of the lucid REGINA Magazine published by delectable international actress, Regina Daniels. The celebrity icon is also the owner of RET (Regina Entertainment Television), an upcoming glamor television outfit.

The highly awaited public presentation of the unique REGINA Magazine which was initially fixed for February 12 was rescheduled for Saturday, February 22.

The central reason for shifting the event was to perfect the planning in such a manner that would give it the superb touch that it deserves while also availing enough VIPs both within and outside the country to attend. In a similar vein, celebrities in the entertainment and other industries would have the best opportunity to attend without any hitch.

The high rating of the event equally profits from the full backing it is receiving from frontline international entrepreneur and the husband of Regina Daniels, Prince Ned Nwoko.

It would be recalled that the adorable Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ foray into the media realm as a publisher has been attracting excellent reviews and commendations from a cross-section of professionals ahead of the unveiling.

The premiere edition, which is billed to be rolled out that day features, among others, an exclusive interview with Regina Daniels where she confessed that she once told her dad that she would marry a man who is within his age bracket. The magazine equally carries a revealing interview with Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, where she disclosed that her daughter saved her virginity for marriage.

The REGINA magazine is a special publication dedicated to celebrating Nigerian super divas and those female folks who have succeeded in their life’s endeavours. It is also designed to inspire the upcoming generations.

The broad areas of coverage of the REGINA magazine include entrepreneurship, entertainment, Nollywood reviews, politics, business and many others.

Notable actors, actresses, top-notch celebrities, captains of industry and public sector players are expected to grace the epochal launch.

