Breaking News
Translate

Recruit only locals into Amotekun — Yoruba Council

On 11:02 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Amotekun not for Yoruba freedom — Falae Also speaking, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae said that restructuring was the answer to the myriad of problems bedevilling the country. Falae said: “Amotekun is the arrival of Yoruba freedom. What we want is our safety in our region. “Yoruba cannot secede from Nigeria; we have suffered to make Nigeria what it is today. We have invested time and resources in Nigeria. “Amotekun is an opportunity to free ourselves. Our freedom is what we won’t compromise. Amotekun arrival represents the freedom of Yoruba from oppression within the Nigerian nation.” In his remarks, Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, said the safety of the people in the region was paramount to the governors hence the initiative. “Lives are being wasted on a daily basis and this has to stop”, he said. Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/02/s-west-public-hearing-miyetti-allah-hausa-back-amotekun-demand-inclusion/

Following the Public Hearing on the  Amotekun  Corps bill by the Oyo State House of Assembly, where the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, declared support for Amotekun and demanded inclusion, the Convener of Yoruba World Council, YWC, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said only locals should be recruited.

Prof. Akintoye further stated that this was imperative since the personnel would be defending their localities.

Akintoye, in a statement, said: “These should be persons who belong to, and who reside in, the local government area.

READ ALSO: Amotekun outfit not for ethnic persecution — Akeredolu

“We also urge the recruiters not to forget to recruit some of our local hunters, so as to add to their well-known expertise to the defense and protection of their local government areas.
“Yoruba people are confident that the recruitment to  Amotekun will be competently, patriotically and wisely carried out by those in charge.

“Amotekun is an exclusive Yoruba instrument of collective self-defense. “In particular, local criminals have stepped up the crime of kidnapping for ransom and thereby added their own share to the insecurity and instability.

Their terrorist onslaught is a wholesale invasion of Yorubaland.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!