Recruit only locals into Amotekun — Yoruba Council

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the Public Hearing on the Amotekun Corps bill by the Oyo State House of Assembly, where the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, declared support for Amotekun and demanded inclusion, the Convener of Yoruba World Council, YWC, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said only locals should be recruited.

Prof. Akintoye further stated that this was imperative since the personnel would be defending their localities.

Akintoye, in a statement, said: “These should be persons who belong to, and who reside in, the local government area.

“We also urge the recruiters not to forget to recruit some of our local hunters, so as to add to their well-known expertise to the defense and protection of their local government areas.

“Yoruba people are confident that the recruitment to Amotekun will be competently, patriotically and wisely carried out by those in charge.

“Amotekun is an exclusive Yoruba instrument of collective self-defense. “In particular, local criminals have stepped up the crime of kidnapping for ransom and thereby added their own share to the insecurity and instability.

Their terrorist onslaught is a wholesale invasion of Yorubaland.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: