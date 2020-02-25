Reconstitute federal character commission now, Senate tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says the acting chairman has remained as a sole administrator since 2018

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, reconstitute the Federal Character Commission, FCC.

According to the Senate, failure to put in place the Chairman and members of Commission by the President would amount to a total breach of the Act establishing the Federal Character Commission and the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Resolution of the Senate was sequel to a point of Order raised by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South.

Senator Abaribe who came under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended said that the non composition of the membership of the Commission was seriously affecting the administration and activities of the FCC.

According to Abaribe, the person presently running the affairs of FCC is in Acting capacity and this runs contrary to the Act establishing the Commission, adding that the Acting Chairman runs the Commission as a Sole Administrator.

Presenting the motion, Senator Abaribe said that “The Senate, Notes that pursuant to Act No. 34 3 1996 and Section 153 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) provided For the establishment of the Federal Character Commission.

“Also Notes that under Act No.34 0(1996, LFN subsection 1, 2 & 3 stipulates the establishment, membership and tenure of office of the Chairman and members of the Commission.

“Aware that Section 3(1) of the Act states that the Chairmah and members of the Commission shall hold office For a period of Five years in the first instance and For a Further term of Five years on such terms and conditions as may be specified in their letters of appointment.”

According to the Minority leader, the Senate “Further aware that Federal Character Commission body has lapsed since 2018 as against its Act.

“Observed that since 2018, Federal Character Commission has been run by an ACTING CHAIRMAN who has now become a sole administrator.

“Further observes, that no provisions of the Act or the Constitution Stipulates the need For the OFFICE OF a Sole administrator or an Acting Chairman.

“Note, that the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has been a tool For unity, equitable Formula distribution and good governance of the Nation.

“Accordingly note that Failure to reconstitute the commission amounts to a constitutional breach of the act establishing the Federal Character Commission.”

