Real Madrid v Man City: We’ll be failures if we dont win ― De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne believes Manchester City would be failures if they don’t knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

City have only ever made it to the semi-finals of the competition once before, which they lost to Real Madrid in 2015/16.

“If we don’t win it everybody is going to say we are failures like the last five years,” De Bruyne told the Telegraph.

“[The Champions League] is something we’ve not won yet. “We always want to win everything but sometimes another team is better or performing well – like Liverpool are doing this season.

“It’s just that way and you just have to admit it. But we will just go there to win that game. You can’t look too much forwards and see what’s going to happen.”

When asked whether visiting the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was as tough as it gets, De Bruyne had no doubts.

“It’s Madrid,” he said. “They have won the most Champions Leagues out of everybody.

“But I think we will go there to try to play our game like we always do and try to play offensive football, try to put them under pressure and try to have a good game and, if we can, win.”

