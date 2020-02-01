Real estate firm repositions for maintenance service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

by Moses Nosike

For economic value, durability, safety, and cost-saving for clients, Shadop International, a real estate company, has repositioned to provide a 360 property maintenance, repairs, renovation, and service both the assets and occupants.

According to the Group Managing Director, Dr. Damilola Adefemi, this is an all-round package for our clients especially those abroad who have been calling us for the sake of integrity to manage their property. Again, haven discovered that maintenance culture is one of the challenges facing most sectors in the Nigerian business environment, we are repositioned to take that responsibility for our clients so that they enjoy value for their money. “Our seasoned maintenance professionals with local and international experiences are capable and this is what we have added to service to customers”.

She said that the company has made history in the real estate sector in Nigeria and internationally, standing out in quality service delivery with its unique nature of building for Nigerians abroad. Many Nigerians abroad who lost opportunity of owning landed property or investing in real estate at home due to past ugly experiences in the hands of their relations, friends who collected their money to build for them but nothing happened at the end of the day.

It was Shadop that restored that hope when the Group Managing Director, Dr. Damilola Adefemi took the responsibility of organising seminars in the US and other countries for Nigerians living abroad to see the need to invest in their fatherland. And that trust today is restored as the real estate company being trusted by Nigerians in the diaspora now builds for Nigerians in the diaspora at affordable rates here in Nigeria.

However, this unique service and integrity help Shadop to stand out among equals and always remain competitive at all times.

As if that was not enough, the 360o real estate solution provider that starts from land acquisition ensures that property acquired is secured with adequate documentation for permits that help in construction from the regulatory authorities, and the company with seasoned management and professionals has not disappointed its clients with the necessary innovations needed in the sector.

Dr. Damilola Adefemi while addressing the media said that part of the steps the company has taken to ensure that clients can own Shelta stressless is the new technology they introduced, ‘build home with container’.

According to her, this technology helps you to move your house from one location to the other. “It means that even if there is an issue on ground, the structure is removable and with the technology involved in the construction, nobody would know that it is a container building because the exterior and interior will be superb with a good temperature in your house. This is another way of reducing building costs by 60%. On affordable, she said that in Shadop International, we don’t allow wastage.

