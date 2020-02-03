Re-emergence of Lassa Fever: What Nigerians need to know

Kindly Share This Story:

Ibrahim Abdulmumin Damilola

The deadly Lassa fever strikes Nigeria again and as on Friday, 24th of January, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that 29 deaths and 195 confirmed cases of Lassa fever had been reported across 11 states of the federation.

The government and several healthcare parastatals are all in a rush to contain this outbreak. The majority of those afflicted with Lassa fever show no symptoms and those that do, the symptoms are so varied and non-specific.

This is what makes it so deadly. The fact that there is currently no vaccine that protects against Lassa fever only makes it more dangerous.

However, if strict prevention and control measures are followed, the disease can be effectively controlled and suppressed. This is necessary to prevent a replica of what happened in 2018 in the country- the largest outbreak of Lassa fever ever recorded.

Lassa fever is a major public health challenge in West Africa, with Nigeria bearing the highest burden. Lassa fever is an animal-borne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness. It is very infectious and affects approximately 100,000 to 500,000 persons per year in West Africa.

The illness was discovered in 1969 in Lassa, Borno State, Nigeria and it was eventually named after the town ”Lassa” where it was first reported. Lassa fever is known to be endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria and probably exists in other West African countries as well and those that live in these regions are at the greatest risk of Lassa virus infection.

Lassa fever is a zoonotic disease means that humans become infected from contact with infected animals. The common African rat is the natural host of the virus and the mode of transmission is usually through contact with the feces and/or urine of these rats.

These rats can be found at homes, particularly where foodstuffs are stored and they breed frequently thus producing large numbers of offspring. These rats shed the virus in their urine and droppings, and direct contact with these materials, through touching soiled objects, eating contaminated food, or exposure to open cuts or sores, can lead to infection.

Direct contact is usually common because these rats scavenge on leftover human food items or poorly stored food. Infection can also occur when these rodents are consumed as a food source.

Inhaling particles in the air contaminated with infected rodent excretions is also a source of infections. This usually happens during cleaning activities such as sweeping. It should also be noted that person-to-person transmission may occur. This is to say that exposure of an individual to an infected person’s blood, tissue, secretions, or excretions leads to the infection.

At the same time, casual contact (including skin-to-skin contact without the exchange of body fluids) does not spread the Lassa virus. Person-to-person transmission mostly occurs in healthcare settings (also called Nosocomial transmission) when Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is not available or not used. It can also spread through contaminated medical equipment such as re-used needles. It can occur in all age groups and in both sexes.

The signs and symptoms of Lassa fever typically occur from 7 to 21days after exposure to the virus. At the early stages, Lassa fever presents initially like other illnesses such as malaria.

Approximately 80% of Lassa fever infections show mild symptoms. Mild symptoms like fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pains, and chest pains.

In the other 20% of infected individuals, the diseases progress to more severe symptoms including Hemorrhaging (bleeding in the gums, eyes, noses, ears, mouth, vagina, anus and other body orifices), Respiratory distress, repeated vomiting, and facial swelling.

Shock, tremors, disorientation, and may be seen in the later stages. Of note is the fact that deafness occurs in 25% of the patients that survive the disease and it is only half of these whose hearing returns partially after 1 to 3months.

Transient hair loss and gait disturbance may occur during recovery. In fatal cases, death usually occurs within two (2) weeks. The disease is especially severe in late pregnancy with maternal death and/or fetal loss occurring in more than 80% of cases during the third (3) trimester.

Treatment of Lassa fever virus infection is directed at addressing dehydration and improving symptoms. Individuals suspected of Lassa fever infection should be admitted to isolation facilities and their bodily fluids and excreta properly disposed of.

Due to the similarities between the symptoms of early-stage Lassa fever and other febrile illness (like malaria), appropriate diagnostic procedures should be strictly followed, instead of assuming every case to be malaria. Presently, there is no known vaccine that can protect against Lassa fever.

However, the anti-viral medication, Ribavirin seems to be an effective treatment for Lassa fever if given early on in the course of the disease. Although there is no evidence to support the role of Ribavirin as a post-exposure prophylactic treatment for Lassa fever.

Infected individuals should also receive supportive care consisting of maintenance of appropriate fluid and electrolyte balance, oxygenation and blood pressure, as well as treatment of any other complicating infections.

These do not actually cure the infection nor does it assure flawless recovery. For the safety of Nigerians, the best way to mitigate this illness is through prevention.

The popular adage “prevention is better than cure” is particularly true in this situation where there is no effective cure. As such, preventive measures like proper sanitation, good personal hygiene and standard care precautions by health workers should be actively encouraged and practiced. Prevention, in this case, starts from our homes.

The primary transmission of the Lassa virus from its host to humans can be prevented by avoiding contact with African rats. This includes keeping rodents out of homes instead of trying to control their population.

Rodents should be kept out of food supplies by putting food in rodent-proof containers. Others include cooking food thoroughly and covering food and water properly.

Also, nose masks should be worn when sweeping (or any other cleaning activities) to prevent the inhalation of contaminated air particles.

Nosocomial transmissions can also be avoided when healthcare professionals taking care of Lassa fever infected, take proper precautions by making use of Personal Protective Equipment (like masks, gowns, gloves, and googles), using infection control measures (such as complete equipment sterilization) and isolating the infected patients from contact with unprotected persons until the disease has run its course.

Conclusively, the re-emergence of Lassa fever in Nigeria can only be suppressed again by the collaborative efforts of the government through the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, healthcare professionals, parastatals and the general public.

They all have a role to play in mitigating this menace of the Lassa fever virus. With the public armed with knowledge about the disease, it becomes easier for the government and healthcare professionals to effectively suppress it. By following strictly the preventive and controlled measures, this current outbreak might end up being a very short one.

vanguard

