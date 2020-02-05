RCCG region 1 set to hold ‘The outpouring’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, RCCG, Region 1 is set to hold the 2nd edition of her City-wide annual crusade known as ‘The Outpouring’ on Sunday, 9th February, 2020 at the Main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, Lagos Island.

Addressing journalists on the spiritual event, the Pastor in charge of the Region, Pastor Johnson Odesola said the programme themed: ‘Victory without a fight’, was born out of the vision of the General Overseer of the church to reach out to the unchurched population in the city.

And also to bring salvation, healing and deliverance to as many as possible in line with the vision/mission of the RCCG and to prepare them for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

The event according to Odesola would have in attendance Pastor Enoch Adeboye the General Overseer of RCCG and other important personalities.

In his words: “The city of Lagos shall witness one of the greatest spiritual gatherings of the New Year, courtesy of the Region One family of RCCG. To lead ministration at the programme is Pastor Adeboye”.

On the traffic control and security at the venue of the program, the cleric said that: “We are well aware of the problem of traffic in Lagos and the need for high level security surveillance. In order to address these, we have made arrangement with the relevant security agencies led by the Nigeria Police to ensure high level security for all guests.

“In order to reduce vehicular movement and to make traffic seamless, we have made arrangement to deploy over 300 large buses, to bring people into the venue and back from the various designated car parks around the venue and the Marina corridor.”

Dignitaries expected at the event are traditional rulers in Lagos state, politicians, top government officials, entrepreneurs, captains of industry, the academia and NGOs.

