Rally: Arrest Oshiomhole now, Obaseki tells IGP, DSS

By Omeiza Ajayi

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu, and the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to arrest the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for holding political rallies in the state in spite of the ban placed on such activities by his Administration.

Obaseki spoke through his deputy, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, on Monday in Abuja said a petition to that effect would be submitted to the relevant authorities later in the day.

