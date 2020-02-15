R. Kelly accused of sexually abusing another teen in new indictment

Kindly Share This Story:

Kelly has been hit with fresh federal charges in Chicago alleging he sexually abused another minor victim over a four-year period starting in 1997.

The new indictment against the “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner, filed Friday in Chicago federal court, involves an alleged victim who says she was 14 or 15 years old when Kelly abused her.

The filing also includes new details involving allegations that Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, and co-defendants Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown arranged for six-figure payments to individuals for retrieving videotapes of Kelly sexually abusing minors.

Kelly’s Windy City case has been scheduled to go to trial in April. He is charged there with producing and receiving child pornography and enticing minors to have sex with him.

But the new indictment could push that date further into the future, the Sun-Times reported.

ALSO READ: Shoprite hosts successful breast cancer awareness drive

“We are aware of the superseding indictment,” Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s lawyer, tweeted Friday. “We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free #notguilty #rkelly.”

Kelly also faces racketeering, sex-trafficking and bribery charges in Brooklyn federal court and other criminal charges in state courts in Chicago and Minneapolis.

New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: