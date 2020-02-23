Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Linda Ndidi amaka Onuora is a 22yr psychology graduate from Caritas University who will be representing the country Nigeria in this year’s “Miss Heritage International Beauty Pageant” coming up in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the month of April.

She is the winner of the 2016 edition of the “Face of Nigeria” beauty pageant and has been very active in the modeling world since she won the crown. Within the period of her reign as queen, she has been in the eyes of influential people in the country and has also been endorsed as brand ambassador to many big companies while running her own outfit. She is also involved in many projects and charity works.

The delectable beauty queen who has been in a high spirit will be taking a further bold step to represent Nigeria in this international cultural fiesta that will be featuring over fifty contestants across the globe. “I am well prepared for this all important event. Nigeria is culturally endowed and I have no doubt that I will make the country proud and win the crown,” says Onuora.

Miss Heritage International Pageants 2020 would take place from April 12 to 19, in the city of Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, where fifty beauty queens from different parts of the world will engage in highly competitive cultural displays, while the grand coronation of the event would be showcased on April 18. This year’s event will be organised by Eplanet Pvt. Ltd under the chairmanship of Santosh Sapkota and Culvin Mavunga as the President.

It will be hosted by Rojin Shakya from Nepal and Simran Deenz Ahuza from India would be the choreographer. The event would be coordinated by Susan Sanfurmi Koh with the support of Clara Hong.

The inaugural edition of “Miss Heritage International” was held in Kathmandu, Nepal on December, 5, 2014 with the first winner, Hla Yin Kyae from Myanmar. The second edition held at Ashoka Country Resort in New Delhi, India had a Vietnamese Victoria Pham as the winner. The 2016 edition was held in Sri Lanka with Jenelle Thongs from Trinidad & Tobago as the winner while Hillary Makaya from Zimbabwe took away the title award of Miss Teen Heritage International 2016 and Jade Peddle Pyi from Myanmar crowned as “Mrs. Heritage International”.

However, the first edition of “Mrs. Heritage International held in 2015, produced Rajani Thapa from Nepal as the winner.

