Quattara has stabilized Cote D’Ivoire, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday praised Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, for leading an inclusive administration and stabilizing the country.

The president said this when he received the outgoing Ambassador of Cote D’Ivoire to Nigeria, Ambassador Toure Maman, at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari said Ouattara was managing the West African country well.

“He has stabilized the country. His inclusiveness, generosity of mind and patriotism in managing the country are paying off,’’ he said.

The Nigerian leader equally appreciated Ouattara’s support for Nigeria, saying: ‘‘I am very much aware of his support for Nigeria. I wish you the best of luck in the elections this year.’’

He commended the outgoing ambassador for her hard-work and landmark achievements during her tour of duty in Nigeria.

The President said it was noteworthy that during her tenure the Chancery building in Abuja was completed while the Nigeria-Cote D’Ivoire Bi-National Commission was also established.

He also noted that there were viable linkages between banks, businesses and agencies of the two governments which are now working hand-in-hand with each other.

‘‘I commend you for keeping yourself busy diplomatically and intellectually,’’ the President told Ambassador Maman after being informed that she had acquired a Doctoral degree during her stay in Nigeria,” he said.

In her remarks, the Ivorian Ambassador said she was happy, as a female ambassador to have completed the feat of building a new chancery.

She also revealed that she established successful linkages through MoUs between the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation with their Ivorian counterparts.

She described her seven-year stay in Nigeria – one of the longest by a serving ambassador- as gainful and very fulfilling.

‘‘I have become a Nigerian’’, she told the President at the farewell audience.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

