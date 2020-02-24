Breaking News
Qatar to quarantine passengers arriving from Iran, South Korea

Qatar will ask passengers arriving from Iran and South Korea to remain in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 days over fears of a new coronavirus outbreak, Qatar Airways said in a statement on Monday.

