Public hearing: No going back on Amotekun ― Obasa, Gani Adams insist

Kindly Share This Story:

..As Hausa, religious groups, stakeholders demand inclusion in recruitment, board composition

..Executive seeks review in a section of bill

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebun Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Aareona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Ganiu Adams and other contributors, on Monday, declared that “there is no going back on establishment and operations of Amotekun as a security outfit” in the state and the South West region, saying, it has come to stay.

The duo spoke at a public hearing on a law to amend the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Law, 2019, aimed at establishing “Amotekun Corps” in Lagos State, held at the state House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja.

Obasa said the outfit had become important for the security of lives and properties of the people.

“I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping, and their likes.

READ ALSO: Amotekun Corp will assist police curb insecurity

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun,” Obasa said.

The speaker noted that the idea had resulted in different reactions from Nigerians, but that the South West cannot relent in the zone’s bid to ensure people are safe.”

Obasa, noted in Lagos, the Neighbourhood Watch was initially, put in place in 2016 and that some states have copied the idea thus making it important for it to be amended to accommodate Amotekun.

The speaker said the bill on Amotekun would be accommodated in the existing law.

According to him, “Amotekun has come to stay and we must stand by it, there is no going back.

“Amotekun has been supported by over 40 million Yoruba people and, as a result, it would only be wise to favour the bill.

“Our race has spoken and we must stand by it but in line with the constitution,” he said.

Gani Adams, however, called for National support for the operation which he said would further boost security in the zone and the country at large.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: