Provide jobs for youths to tackle insecurity, Gbenga Daniel urges FG

Former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun, on Thursday, advised the Federal Government to provide employment opportunities for the youth as a way of addressing the myriad of insecurity challenges confronting the country.

Daniel gave the advice while speaking at the public presentation of a book entitled “Wisdom Nuggets for Daily Living” in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book is authored by the Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan.

According to Daniel, the first thing a government should do to fight insecurity is to ensure that the youths were gainfully employed, adding that unemployment remains the biggest threat to Nigeria’s security.

He also urged the government to do more in the fight against insecurity, beyond the use of force.

“The biggest challenge we have in Nigeria now is insecurity; but, it is information. What has happened today is a conglomeration of communicators, and I am particularly happy to join them.

“We need to continually educate our people; we need to give them quality information because where information is missing, all sorts of mischief happen and the nation can be destroyed through that.

“I think clearly, we have not done enough in trying to secure our environment. The way I look at security is more than getting ammunition and chasing ourselves.

“The first thing is to make sure that people are employed. It is after that that you will be able to see who constitutes security risk. So for me, providing employment for our people is the first thing to do in fighting insecurity.

Speaking at the occasion, the author said that the book was written to inspire readers, especially the youth, to live a purposeful life.

Hazzan, a former Deputy Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly, advocated for community policing to tackle insecurity.

“Part of the wisdom that we need is to ensure that we police a locality with those who know that locality.

“Thank God that reason is beginning to prevail now, as we have started embracing community policing, which means you rely on those who are from a particular terrain to actually gather the intelligence that will help police to work,” he said.

According to him, the police must have adequate knowledge of the terrain they are policing.

