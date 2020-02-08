Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Protesters storm Lagos marathon venue over Okada ban (Photos)

On 3:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Protesters storm Lagos marathon venue over Okada ban

Youths on Saturday stormed the venue of  2020 Lagos City Marathon, Eko Atlantic to protest against the ban of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycle (Keke).

The placard-carrying protesters complained that the Okada ban was making life difficult for them.

READ Another Kenyan, Sharon Cherop emerges first female to finish Lagos City Marathon

Among the inscriptions on their placards are ‘fix bad roads, less traffic’, ‘metropolitan not treko-politan’, and ‘I have not been able to resume in my office at stipulated 08 am since Okada ban’, ‘We are tired of trekking’.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!