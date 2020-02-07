Protest as speeding driver kills woman in Ekiti

On 10:49 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Protest as speeding driver kills woman in Ekiti

Some residents of Aramoko in Ekiti West Local Government area of Ekiti State on Friday staged a protest over the killing of a woman by a speeding vehicle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the angry protesters barricaded the major road in the community for hours, thereby causing gridlock while commuters and motorists became stranded.

Eyewitnesses said but for early arrival of armed policemen, the driver of the vehicle would have been lynched by the protesters.

The driver of the vehicle, said to be a staff of a school in nearby Ikoro Ekiti, in Ijero council area, was on his way to the school when the incident happened.

ALSO READ: Ekiti APC members protest alleged plot to zone NDC to Oyo at South-West zonal meeting

Witnesses also said the speeding driver rammed into a commercial motorcycle conveying the woman, thus killing her on the spot, while the Okada rider sustained injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Abutu said security operatives had restored normalcy to the town, while the erring driver had been taken into the command’s custody for investigation.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!