Proprietress wants govt to set unified standard for schools’ operations

By Shina Abubakar

THE Proprietress of Phoebestar Royalty Schools, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Segun-Fanu, has charged the Federal Government to introduce a universal standard to govern and regulate operations of schools in Nigeria.

She said doing so would afford government the opportunity to monitor and enhance quality in primary and secondary schools across the country.

She stated this while speaking with journalists during the school’s second Biennial Inter-House sports competition at Osogbo City Stadium, Osun State.

According to her, part of the challenges of running private schools included heavy and multiple taxation, as well as the inability of the government to set a unified standard for school operations, especially among private schools.

“Private schools are overtaxed. Government should appreciate the impact of private schools in nation-building through quality education. Government should acknowledge the fact that we are contributing to the growth of the country. We are collaborating with the government to grow and nurture the future generation of the nation. So if we can be taxed less, it will be good.

“Government should set a unified standard that would be governing all schools. It seems that private schools, especially, have individual standards with which they run their schools. It is important for us to have a unified standard that will ensure quality in all schools.

“Government must raise the bar in education so that they can command the respect of private school owners,” she said.

Speaking on the significance of the Inter-house sports competition, she said: “The importance of sports in education is very important. There is no way we can say we are building children for the future and we are not concerned about their physical growth and development. We have discovered a lot of talents in this exercise and we are very optimistic about securing a bright future for those talents.”

