Promote culture of love for peaceful co-existence in Nigeria- CAN

A cleric, Rev. Tolulope Taiwo, has urged Nigerians and political leaders to promote the culture of love for peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Taiwo, also the spokesman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun chapter, made the plea on Friday in Abeokuta, while commenting on annual celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on Feb. 14.

Taiwo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta that the present challenges facing the country could be addressed, if Nigerians could demonstrate true love to one another.

The CAN spokesman also enjoined Nigerians to show love to their neighbours without conditions as emphasised by the word of God.

“We cannot get any where, if we don’t show love to one another.

“It is love that brings unity, progress, success, and anything good that the nation wants to achieve, love is the foundation of all.

“Our President Muhammadu Buhari and other political leaders should express love by ensuring that they fulfill their electoral promises to Nigerians.

“Buhari needs to rise to the challenge of fulfilling his electoral promises to the citizenry, that is how to demonstrate true love for the citizenry,” Taiwo said.

The cleric also urged youths to shun all immoral acts and violence as they celebrate the Valentine’s Day.

He said that youths should demonstrate God’s love, which is Agape Love, and not the carnal love, which most youths used to celebrate on Valentine’s Day.

“The love being preached by Churches this day is one that can bring about peace in the communities and in our society in general,” Taiwo said.

The CAN spokesperson said that the love which St. Valentine stood and died for was divine and not physical.

He urged couples to always practice the unconditional love as preached in the Bible that husband should love his wife, while wife should be submissive to her husband.

Taiwo added that love was the only foundation that could make a woman to be submissive to a man.

The cleric, however, urged individuals to show love to one another in every aspect of life and not only limiting it to Feb. 14, rather it should be an everyday practice.

