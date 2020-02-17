Professor, Chronicle staff kidnapped by gunmen in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

An Associate Professor with Institute of Public Policy &Administration, IPPA, University of Calabar, UNICAL, David Ugwu and a Staff of Cross River Newspaper Corporation, Mr Maurice Archibong was at weekend kidnapped in Calabar.

Vanguard learned that Prof. Ugwu was picked up by gunmen at his residence at a second transformer in Atimbo while trying to water flowers in the evening.

The gunmen shot sporadically in the air to scare residents of the area before whisking away their victim.

An eyewitness, Mrs Iquo Etim, said the Prof was watering his flower in the evening when the gunmen arrived shooting sporadically before they took him away.

“They took him through the water, it’s like they have been monitoring him for quite a while because they came in swift like they knew the area,” she said.

A source close to Mr Archibong, who works with Cross River State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of Nigerian & Weekend Chronicle told Vanguard that he was picked on his way home from an outing, near Shanahan by Ballantine in Calabar South LGA Saturday evening.

Vanguard also gathered that nothing has been heard from their abductors till the time of filing this report as their phone lines have been switched off.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident said she was informed about and they were really working on it.

“I am aware of the matter, we are working round the clock to make sure they are reunited with their families as soon as possible. We are doing everything possible for a male that happen.” She said.

