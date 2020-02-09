Kindly Share This Story:

Prof. Mohammed Atureta, Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has charged journalists to always take cognisance of the peace and oneness of the nation and avoid reports that could fragment the country.

Atureta made the call while briefing members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Kogi state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) who paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday in Lokoja.

The Rector, who commended the present crop of Journalists across the country for objectivity and balancing of their reports, said some news even though factual in every sense, could ignite violence.

“In balancing your reports, also take cognisance of the peace and oneness of this nation because there are some news that can spur violence and there are some that can even control it.

“I charge you to be highly objective in your analysis and in your reports. The present crop of journalists are doing very well to the best of my knowledge unlike in the past where they carried one-sided news.

“We all know that information is power and when there is a gap in communication it creates frictions.

“But if people are properly informed, it will lead to a lasting harmonious relationships especially industrial relationship,” the rector said.

Atureta, who pledged to do everything possible to move the polytechnic to greater heights, said that it was in view of this that he would continue to solicit cooperation of the media.

“I have to solicit your cooperation so that we can maintain the existing relationship between the school and the press.

“I equally appeal to you to join hands with us to move this polytechnic to the desired level.

“Let me state without mincing words that my administration operates an open door policy and anybody especially members of the press can always pump in to clarify one or two things,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atureta, a professor of Mathematics of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, assumed office as Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic in December 2018.

