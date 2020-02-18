Principals should be products of the school — YESSOSSA

Kindly Share This Story:

Secondary schools’ principals should be old students of the school they head, so they can take issues concerning the schools personal.

This was the position of Yewa Secondary School Old Students Association, YESSOSSA, Lagos Chapter, during its New Year and award presentation party held at Senior Police Officers’ Mess, Ikeja in Lagos.

YESSOSSA President, Mr. Niyi Ojekunle, told Vanguard that if principals are not old students of the school, there is every possibility that such principal will take his/her job as a business.

Ojekunle said: “We are working on it as a mission. If school principals are old students of the school they head, they would make a more positive impact. What’s happening right now is school heads taking their jobs as businesses.

“Also, it is important that old students, at all levels of education, get involved in their alma mater. We have a lot to do to help the government raise the standard of education.”

On her part, one of the awardees, Alhaja Aduki Anifowose, said: “An award, such as this, recognition of true service to humanity, is both a reward and call to more good work. Most importantly, people should be able to account for what they have done.”

