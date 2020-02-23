Primate Ayodele tasks UN on jobs for African youth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

The UN Ambassador of Peace and founder of the INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Ayodele has appealed to the United Nations Organisation to create more educational and employment opportunities for the African youth.

Speaking after being presented with UN ‘Eminent Ambassador of Peace’ award at the INRI Church Oke Afa, Isolo, by Ambassador Chinedu Anthony, Primate Ayodele said, “I want to use this opportunity to as for a special consideration for job opportunities for 50 African youth to work at the various offices of the United Nations scattered all over the world.

“Secondly,” the Primate continued, “I want to appeal to the United Nations to make a special vote of at least $250 million to take care of special agencies that work for peace in Africa.”

He said the money if approved would be channelled towards organising awareness campaigns, seminars, dialogues and funding special peace missions across the African continent.

Recently, the United Nations, in a rare gesture – which, many believe was justified – conferred on Primate Ayodele, a prophet of note with the UN ‘Eminent Ambassador of Peace’ award.

The award presentation was carried out by UN Ambassador Chinedu Anthony, the same man that that performed a similar presentation to T. D. Jakes in Nairobi Kenya this year.

Presenting, Ambassador Chinedu said the award was, ‘for his relentless contributions to the society and global humanitarian services and, above all, for being a man of peace.”

Guests that witnessed the historic ceremony included a representative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nigeria’s first-class monarch, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife kingdom; who was represented by Asoya of Isoya kingdom in Osun State, Fuji music king, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1).

The recognition was a big boost to Primate Ayodele’s philanthropic endeavours that cut across tribal and religious leanings.

According to Ambassador Chinedu Anthony, Eminent Peace Ambassador Award was bestowed on primate Ayodele Elijah because they have heard about his philanthropic gestures for so long and have also come to verify if this man of God deserved it.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: