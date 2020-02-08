President Buhari told to sustain feats in tackling insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria US-Canada Diaspora Forum has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorism.

These well-meaning Nigerians, based in the North American nations, made the disclosure on Saturday after its annual general assembly to appraise the recent developmental issues, proffering solutions to challenges.

In a communique signed by Cosmas Collins and Lady Josephine Okoye, President and Organising Secretary respectively, the group revealed that Buhari has indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment towards keeping Nigeria united despite the array of security challenges posed by the Boko Haram/ISWAP and its likes.

Among others, the group analysed the US visa ban meted on Nigerians, the Boko Haram/ISWAP threat, politically motivated violence as well as electoral reforms.

In its recommendation, the Nigerians commended the military’s prosecution of the war against terrorism albeit believes more can still be done.

According to them, some corrupt politicians have launched a viral propaganda campaign against President Buhari, aided by religious leaders.

While passing a vote of confidence on President Buhari, the Nigeria US-Canada Diaspora Forum urged the government to sustain the fight against terrorism.

Read full communique below:

“The Nigeria US-Canada Diaspora Forum is an organization of Nigerian Businessmen and intellectuals domiciled in the United States of America, and Canada. It was formed in 2018 to champion campaigns that will benefit the Nigerian citizens and the image of his country in the United States of America and Canada.

Since its inception, the forum has contributed meaningfully to the development of Nigeria through its numerous developmental conferences and events showcasing the economic potentials of Nigeria to investors.

The Nigeria US-Canada Diaspora Forum has also been actively involved in policy formulation in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy with the inputs of some of its members that have rendered their invaluable experiences and knowledge in areas such as agriculture, construction, mining, and economic policies.

The Issues Addressed:

At the General Assembly of the organization, the following issues were raised and addressed:

The visa ban placed on Nigeria by the US government and the proactive response;

The worrisome activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP and the efforts of the Nigerian government and its armed forces to restore human rights.

A deliberate attempt by foreign agents and actors to destabilize the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of AU Summit

The government’s fight against corruption and how corrupt elements employ the use of propaganda to tarnish the efforts of the government in other areas such as the security situation of the country.

The unguarded statements credited to organizations such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other religious bodies.

Electoral reforms and voting for Nigerians in the Diaspora

Resolutions:

After careful deliberations of the issues raised, various specific committees were formed to analyze and recommend ways forward. Consequently, the following resolutions were made:

That President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment towards keeping Nigeria united despite the array of security challenges posed by the Boko Haram group, as well as other militant groups.

That the proactive response by the Nigerian government towards the Visa ban placed on Nigeria is indeed commendable and a demonstration of the sterling leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari.

That the Nigerian Military’s prosecution of the war against terrorism has been commendable; however, more needs to be done to ensure that Nigeria is cleared of terrorists’ activities.

That from all available statistics that spate of insecurity in Nigeria has assumed a political dimension.

That indeed politicians are behind the despicable acts of violence in Nigeria with the ultimate aim of causing disaffection in the polity and pitching the people against the government

That corrupt politicians in the country have launched a viral propaganda campaign against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to cause a distraction from the fight against corruption.

That some religious bodies have given the security situation in Nigeria a religious coloration.

That the resolution by the Senate and the House of Representatives is ill-informed and targeted at destabilizing Nigeria.

That misinformation, falsehood, and propaganda are responsible for the continuous propagation of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist network.

That it passes a Vote of Confidence on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the critical sectors of the economy, such as education, health, finance, infrastructural development, and security.

Recommendations:

The Nigeria US-Canada Diaspora Forum arising from its annual general meeting herby make the following recommendations on the developmental issues in Nigeria:

The government must not relent in the fight against terrorism and insecurity by ensuring that the tempo is sustained in the same manner with which it started. This is on the heels that the various security challenges been experienced in the country are indeed politically motivated.

The government must begin the process of identifying those behind the campaign of slander against the Service Chiefs in the country to address the anomaly.

The government should explore diplomatic angles towards resolving terrorism acts posed by Boko Haram and their affiliates by engaging her traditional allies to help with technological tools to track the terrorists and their sponsors.

The Senate and the House of Representatives should open discussion with Nigeria’s allies to block the Boko Haram terrorists from accessing weapons in the international market.

The government should begin a sensitization process through the Federal Ministry of Information on sensitizing the populace on the efforts of government towards addressing the security challenges in the country.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: