By Etop Ekanem

As traditional rulers across the nation and West Africa, gathered recently in Okori-Ogale, Eleme, Rivers State, to honour a royal father from Rivers State, HRH Appolus Chu, the Egbere Emere Okori Eleme on his 50th birthday, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended him for his keen interest in restoring peace and unity in the nation and Africa as a whole.

The ceremony, best described as a showstopper, had various cultural displays to tickle the mammoth crowd that graced the event. There were more than enough varieties of cuisines to feast on.

Personalities, most especially traditional rulers from across Nigeria and West Africa at large, were present to honour a man whose efforts in uniting the nation and Africa, is second to none. Consequently, the encomiums poured in torrents. Regarded as one of Africa’s foremost kings of this era, a lot was said about HRH Appolus Chu’s enormous contribution to peace, development and unity within the African continent.

President Buhari, traditional rulers from Nigeria and other parts of West Africa, applauded the great philanthropist and peace ambassador while also urging him to sustain the strides he has taken so far in his pursuit of peace advocacy and bridge-building across the nation and the continent.

It is worth mentioning that in last couple of years, HRH Appolus Chu has travelled around kingdoms across Africa with the message that despite their cultural diversities, unity amongst African traditional institutions will ensure a secured and economically vibrant continent.

He has all along expressed the belief that fostering the spirit of brotherhood amongst African societies is a guarantee for the development of a united and peaceful continent.

This message and his good relationship with some African traditional rulers, was expressed at his 50th birthday in Eleme, Rivers State even as the presidency was represented as the event.

President Buhari who felicitated with Appolus Chu during the event, was represented by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the president.

Presenting the President’s goodwill message, Shehu noted: “Your majesty, the president has written a letter congratulating you, considering two important things about you: One, the love you have for the nation and your role in national integration and this is amply stated by the colours of the people in this hall – coming from all parts of the country and in fact beyond the boundaries of Nigeria.

“The second consideration by the president is the love you have for him. He knows about it and he appreciates it. It is my privilege to present the president’s message, which in any case has been conveyed in the media in the last few days.’’

Also speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris described HRH Appolus Chu as a rare personality and a blessing to Nigeria and Africa, noting: We want to thank you for what you have been doing for the nation and I wish you good health, long life, prosperity, so that you would continue to deliver more. And I say these are the kind of people we require in this nation.”

“I make a promise to you and to every Nigerian, that I will always support people like you who are willing to allow us exist peacefully; people who mean well for the country, devoid of sentiment for religion, sentiment of tribe and geo-political zones..”

Also the Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen, said: “Today, Your Royal Highness has gathered all Nigerians across the nation to celebrate you and your dear wife. We are happy to be associated with you. I had to defer all other assignments to honour this great Nigerian. He is not just a King in Eleme. As you have heard from his biography, he came from a humble home but God exalted him. And up till today, he has thought everyone that knows him humility. We learn a lot from you because of your humility and that is what gladdens God”, Tallen said.

Sometime in 2018, HRH Appolus Chu took his message to some countries in West Africa, seeking synergy among traditional rulers to pursue ways in which Africans can unite and make the continent a better place for generations to come.

His message was well-received by traditional rulers from the Gambia and Ghana. To show this, royalties from the Gambia and Ghana came all the way to Nigeria to be part of the ceremony marking his 50th birthday.

The highly significant event brought representatives from countries within Africa under the same roof. In attendance were the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief, Osu Kingdom, Accra, Ghana, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI and HRH Muhmandou Bojang, Sukuta Kombo Kingdom, The Gambia, among other first class traditional rulers in Nigeria as well as other guests.

In his response, HRH Appolus Chu, whose wife, Grace, was by his side all through the ceremony, expressed gratitude to President Buhari and promised to do more in the coming years.

He said: “Mr President is a responsible father and leader, who knows the value of appreciation. It gladdens my heart that he has taken note of my contribution towards achieving peace in the country.’

“I believe that what Mr. President has done, not just to me, but to other Nigerians, is to encourage us to work harder. I think Mr. President is a very clever person for doing this. With such honour, he has brought to my sub-consciousness the need for me to always be mindful of my actions and to know that people are watching me.”

Promising to do more, HRH Appolus Chu said, “I promise to do more but first I need everyone’s prayers for God to give me the grace; and to have good health and long life. Without good health, I can’t do much. And I am hoping to expand my philanthropic gesture to many other areas around the country so as to reach out to more people.

I pray to be still active even when I am 80 and 90 years of age so that I will continue to impact on my community and my country for a very long time.’’

