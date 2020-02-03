Prayer walk: To end the killings in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Members of The Glorious Living Springs Apostolic Ministry on Sunday joined other Christians nationwide to prayer walk and call on God’s intervention over killings of innocent Nigerians especially Christians in the north.

The prayer walk which was led by the presiding Bishop of the Glorious Living Springs Apostolic Ministry, Michael Olorunpomi, started by 12:30pm shortly after the Sunday service at church auditorium at Adam’s Street, moved to Cele bus stop Ijanikin and Era road.

Members of the church were armed with placards with several inscriptions such as; “We say no to terrorism”, ” All Souls are precious to God”, “CAN say Every life matters”, “Stop killing now” and many more.

The pastor and members prayed fervently at Cele bus stop and Onipomo junction, Era Road before they terminated the walk in the church.

The prayer walk was in line with the directive of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which called on Christians across the country to observe fasting and prayer against killing of innocent Nigerians especially Christians in the country.

The prayer and fasting for Nigeria which commenced on January 31st and ended today February 2nd 2020.

According to Bishop Michael Olorunpomi, “As part of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Oto Awori LCDA chapter, we are participating in the prayer walk for this country, where we say no to every form of kidnapping, killings and all forms of evil in Nigeria”.

“We pray that an end come to kidnapping, killings, banditry and other unrest in Nigeria”.

Bishop Olorunpomi also called on the government to take necessary action to end the blood shed.

Vanguard

