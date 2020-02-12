Breaking News
PPPRA has not employed Zahra Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed a report that President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, has been employed by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the President’s daughter was not in the payroll of PPPRA.

He said: “An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story.”

 

