Power: $5.7bn Mambilla hydro project takes off as FG inaugurates committees

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee and Project Delivery Committee that would ensure the implementation of the of 3,050MW Mambilla hydropower projects.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, while performing the ceremony in Abuja, charged members of the committees to ensure effective coordination of activities for effective delivery of the $5.7 billion projects.

He said: “The Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, IMSC, chaired by my humble self, is tasked with facilitating seamless strategic coordination of activities for effective delivery of the project.

This committee will be supported by a Project Delivery Committee, PDC, which will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the project.

“The project delivery committee will be headed by Engineer Faruk Yusuf Yabo, Overseeing Director in charge of Renewable Energy in the Ministry of Power.”

The minister pointed out that, “It is worthy to mention that the ministry prior to the inauguration of these committees has already taken a number of critical steps to ensure the successful take-off of the project.”

These, the minister said, include, “effective collaboration with Taraba State Government; commencement of the sensitization of the host communities in the seven Local Government Areas of Taraba State; engagement of land surveyors to demarcate the project areas and commence enumeration.

“We have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Taraba State Government for the implementation of the project and we will hold a joint press conference where the Federal Government is expected to formally express their full support for the project.”

