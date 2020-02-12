Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Pope Francis shuts door to married priests in Amazon

On 3:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Pope set to decide on special exception to priestly celibacy rule
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, on Wednesday refused to endorse a proposal to allow married men to serve as priests in the Amazon region, in what would have been a special exception to the celibacy rule for clergy.

In an October summit known as a synod, Amazon bishops called for admitting married men into the priesthood, only in their region, to make up for an acute lack of clergy in remote rainforest areas.

In a document marking his official response to the summit, Francis makes no mention of this, and also rules out letting non-priests give the key sacraments of the Holy Communion and confession.

READ ALSO: Amazon secures top Champions League rights for Germany

An exception to the celibacy rule for priests, albeit limited to the Amazon region, would have likely enraged traditionalists, who already see Francis’ papacy as too liberal.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!