Pompeo warns Africa of China’s ’empty promises’

Mike Pompeo, China, Africa
Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state

The United States has taken a swipe at Asia’s most populous nation, China. On Wednesday, the US Secretary of State warned against empty promises by Beijing. Mike Pompeo made the claim as he ended his African tour in the Ethiopian capital.

“Countries should be wary of authoritarian regimes with empty promises. They breed corruption, dependency, they don’t hire the local people, they don’t train and they don’t lead them. They run the risk that the prosperity and sovereignty and progress that Africa so needs and desperately wants won’t happen”, he said.

ALSO READ: China announces biggest drop in new COVID-19 cases

Mike Pompeo offered Africa an alternative to cooperate with his country.

“If there’s one thing you need to know about our president my boss you need to know that he likes deals. He wants more, he wants more between the United States and the nations of all Africa,’‘ Pompeo added.

At the China-Africa Summit, Beijing pledged some $60 billion for new financing in Africa. It is not clear how much funds Washington will propose.

