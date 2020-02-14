Policeman begs court not to grant wife’s divorce petition

Kindly Share This Story:

A policeman, Jackson Ekanem, on Friday begged a Customary Court in Nyanya, not to grant his wife, Tina’s request to dissolve their marriage.

“I can not waste money to marry a wife and then she wants to leave me. No way. I cannot allow that.

“Moreover, she has already delivered five children for me. I can not let her go. I beg this honourable court not to grant her petition,” he said.

The petitioner, Tina, who was present in court begged the court not to listen to her husband.

”My Lord, look at my husband. You will think that he is an angel. He is a lion, I don’t want to die in this marriage,” she said.

The presiding judge, Shitta Mohammed, advised the parties to explore out of an out of court settlement.

Mohammed adjourned the matter until Feb. 17, for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

