All is now set for the 12th edition of the Police Games between February 29 and March 7 in Awka, Anambra State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who spoke to the press on Thursday, said a total of 31 sports would be competed for at the event.

Mba added that there were plans to use this event not only to prepare the police athletes for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Benin but also to begin the process of bringing out athletes that would take over from great police ambassadors like Chioma Ajunwa, late Sunday Bada and Samuel Peter.

He said: “After Ajunwa won the gold at Atlanta in 1996 and the first individual, no other one has done that and now we are determined to bring out more of such exceptional talents that will bring glory to Nigeria.

“We have more of such and we are happy all is set for the games.”

A total of 12 zones will be competing at the games with all zones having three states each except zones 2 and 6. Zone 2 comprises only Lagos and Ogun while Zone 6 (Calabar) comprises four states. Lagos Commissioner for Police Hakeem Odumosu who came in briefly during the meeting urged newsmen to partner with the police to give the event good publicity.

Mba also showered praises on the government of Anambra State for working with the police on this project. He explained that this edition was coming late after the 2016 edition in Abuja due to financial constraints.

“The Rojenny Sports Centre and the NYSC Camp are some of the venues to be used for the competition. We want to take our rightful place in the sports scene.

“Our athletes have been in camp in the past two months and so we expect the very best at the games,” Mba added.

Zone Two emerged champions at the last edition of the competition in Abuja in 2016.

