Police rescue 26 abducted persons in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said on Wednesday 26 kidnapped persons have been rescued at Dungun-Muazu in Sabuwa local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this at a press conference in Katsina.

Isah said the rescued victims comprised of 18 males and eight females.

According to him, the victims were abducted on January 6 when over 100 bandits on 50 motorbikes attacked their Badna-Buruku village in Chukun local government area of the state.

The command spokesman added that the hoodlums took the victims into a forest in Zamfara State.

The bandits, he said, demanded N1 million ransom from each of the victims’ families and threatened to kill them if their relations failed to comply with the demand.

He revealed that policemen from the command who were on patrol at Dungun-Muazu Forest, Sabuwa local government area of the state, found the victims wondering.

Isah said the victims were referred to Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital, Katsina, for treatment, adding that the command was making efforts to reunite them with their families. (NAN)

