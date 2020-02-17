Police rescue 1 kidnapped JAMB staff, searching for others

Kindly Share This Story:

The police in Kogi said that one of the JAMB staff kidnapped on Kabba – Lokoja in road last Sunday had been rescued.

The state police command spokesman , DSP William Aya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the man was rescued inside the bush where he was abandoned by the abductors.

He said that the incident was first reported as armed robbery to the police which immediately embarked on a hot chase for the kidnappers and the victims.

Aya said it was in the process that the abandoned victim who claimed to be JAMB staff was found in the late hours of Sunday

He said that another ID card of a JAMB female staff was also recovered from the bush.

READ ALSO:

The police spokesman said that the number of those kidnapped can not be ascertained for now, saying that the figure of six victims being bandied by the media may not be correct.

He said that the man rescued was still in hospital receiving treatment, saying that the police had not been able to obtain any information from him.

Aya said that the private car in which the victims were travelling is now in custody, adding that police were intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining people unhurt.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: