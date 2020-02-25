Police re-arraign AA chairman, three others over alleged forgery

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Police on Tuesday re-arraigned the factional National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, and three others over alleged forgery.

The defendants – Udeze (46), Ogunmodede Adeloye (57), Vernimbe James (42) and Adepoju Timothy Adetunji (49) – were arraigned over alleged forgery of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) documents.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecutor, Mr. James Famuyini, urged the court to allow the substitution and consolidation of the charges against the defendants.

The charges read: “Sometimes in July 2018 in Osogbo, within the Osogbo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit forgery/altering/making false statements to public officers and thereby committed offence contrary to section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, law of Osun state,

“That you Adepoju Timothy Adetunji on the 20th day of July, 2018 at High Court of Justice, Osogbo, did make false statement that you were elected as Governorship candidate of Action Alliance Party to the officers of Osun state High Court and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 125(a) and (b) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, law of Osun state, 2002.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants “did fraudulently alter INEC document and present same as original to the Commission during the governorship election and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 468 and punishable under section 467 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, law of Osun state, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their counsel, Mr. W. O. Wemimo, urged the court to allow his clients to continue with the earlier bail granted them by the court, saying they have not jumped the bail granted them.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olugbenga Oladoke ordered that the defendants should continue with their bail and adjourned the case to March 4 for hearing.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: