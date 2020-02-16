Police nab notorious cult kingpin, 8 others in Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Following the ongoing onslaught on cultists and other social miscreants in Ikorodu area of Lagos the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants arrested nine notorious cultists including a deadly Aiye Confraternity Kingpin Sikiru Samuel a.k.a Sambora.

The suspects: Sikiru Samuel a.k.a Samora (24), Adegboyega Ismaila (19) Sunkanmi Shonubi a.k.a Napel (19), Adigun Faruq (18), Rilwan Akinwale (30), Victor Uju Zino (18), Juwon Idowu a.k.a lighter (18), Rasak Adebola a.k.a ‘Bobo’ (20) and Kehinde Keshinro (18) were arrested at different communities in Ikorodu.

Also the operatives recovered one double barrel gun from social miscreants.

The cultists, it was learned are responsible for the violent attacks in Ikorodu and its environs which led to the death of David Nwanga of Araro Adamo area.

30-year-old, David Nwanga was murdered in a violent attack that happened on the 12th of February 2020 at about 8:30 am.

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu deployed the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants to Ikorodu, to sustain the ongoing onslaught on cultists and other social miscreants in Ikorodu, Imota, Agbowa, Owutu, Ijede, Ipakodo and Owode Onirin based on intelligence reports.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos state police command DSP Bala Elkana said that the gang is responsible for series of violent attacks and gang violence in Imota and environs. One of such violent attacks happened led to the death of one David Nwanga of Araro Adamo area. The suspects were handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba for discreet investigation. They will be charged to Court.

In a related development, on 14th of February 2020 at about 11:30pm, a team of Police Officers from Oke Odo Police Station on patrol along Lagos/Abeokuta express way, intercepted some social miscreants at Katangowa refuse dump smoking dry weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. On sighting the police, the miscreants took to their heels. Police gave them a hot chase. Five suspects were arrested with one double barrel short gun and three live cartridges. The suspects will be charged to Court.

