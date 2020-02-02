Police kill 2 kidnap suspects, rescue 3 victims in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Nigeria Police Special Anti- Robbery Squad, SARS, in Abia state killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued 3 victims in Aba.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard in Umuahia, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon said the hoodlums had last week, abducted three persons in the commercial city, including a lady.

The CP said one Michael Maduabuchukwu, 39, was kidnapped at Ariaria Junction by St. Mary, on Friday while Emeka Emeyeonu, 38, and Mercy Akuka, 30, were both abducted at Asa Umudim near Aba, on Saturday.

Okon explained that after the incident, the Command got intelligence that the kidnappers moved the victims to their hideout at Ekeakpara, Osisioma Ngwa council area.

The CP said he detailed SARS Commander in Abia, SP Johnbull Obioguru to fish out the hoodlums and rescue their victims.

In the early hours of yesterday, the SARS commander with his team stormed the kidnappers’ hideout and rescue their victims.

The CP further stated that when the criminals saw the SARS team, they opened fire and the security operatives responded.

In the ensuing gun duel, the CP said two of the kidnappers were shot dead while others fled.

The three kidnapped victims were rescued while the guns used by the hoodlums were also recovered.

In his words; “During the rescue operation, the hoodlums exchanged fire with the operatives, as a result, two of the kidnap suspects were gunned down and the guns they used were recovered.”

Okon who said the feat was in line with his resolve to leave Abia better than he met it security-wise, promised that efforts were in progress to arrest the fleeing members of their gang.

