Police in Delta intercept trucks loaded with alleged stolen, vandalized items

Delta Police Command has confirmed the seizure of three trucks, allegedly loaded with items suspected to be stolen or vandalized from the moribund Delta Steel Company (DSC), Aladja.

The Delta Commissioner of Police (CP) Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the development to newsmen when contacted on Saturday.

“Actually, we got an information that some suspected trucks were moving out of Aladja area with items suspected to have been vandalised from the moribund DSC.

“As a result, I quickly got in touch with the Commander, Operation Safe Delta, who consequently swung into action with his men and intercepted the three trucks.

“The three trucks are now at Ovwian/Aladja Division for safe keeping while the three drivers were apprehended and being interrogated,” he said.

The items were suspected to have been stolen from the premises of the moribund Delta Steel Company (DSC) now Premium Mines & Steel Limited.

The drivers of the trucks were also apprehended by the police on Friday night following the alarm raised by members of the Ovwian/Aladja community.

The youths, who apprehended the trucks and the drivers, immediately alerted the police, who quickly intercepted the trucks and the drivers.

