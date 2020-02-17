Police extend curfew in Bayelsa to February 23

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Monday extended the three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew earlier imposed on the state from February 17 to February 23.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Uche Anozia, announced this at a press briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said: “The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to commend the general public over their good conduct in observing the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the state as a result of the violent protest that accompanied the Supreme Court judgement, on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

“On the other hand, in the light of credible intelligence available to the Command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa State, the Command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday, February 23, with effect from today Monday 17, from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

“Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew. Such outlaws will be prosecuted. They are also advised to remain calm as the Command is poised to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.”

The Command had on Friday imposed a three- day dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state following the violence that trailed the Supreme Court’s nullification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon’s victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state. (NAN)

