Police discover baby factory, rescue 25 children in Rivers

Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State said on Wednesday that at least 25 children and six pregnant women have been rescued from a baby factory in Rivers State,

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the development followed Tuesday’s offensive launched by the command’s E-Crack Team against the baby trafficking syndicate operating at Oyigbo and Trans Amadi in the Port Harcourt metropolis.

He said: “Following intelligence reports, our men discovered a baby factory and rescued 25 children and six pregnant women with some other suspects believed to be owners of the place. They are at Mile 1 Police station.”

He said police had commenced moves to track down the other members of the gang.

 

