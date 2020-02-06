Police confirm arrest of OAU lecturer over ‘indecent assault’

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State police command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a staff of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Monday Omo-Etan, over alleged student molestation.

The OAU management had on Wednesday suspended the Omo-Etan, who is a lecturer at the university distance learning centre, for sexually harassing one of the institution’s female students.

It was gathered that the lecturer invited the student into his office on February 2 and coerced her to have oral sex with him.

Our correspondent learnt that the scene was secretly recorded by some students who had the knowledge of how the lecturer was pestering the victim over time.

However, the video was leaked to the university authorities who investigated the issue internally before suspending the lecturer.

The Osun State Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, who confirmed the lecturer’s arrest, said the suspect is in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where is being questioned on the matter.

He said the man was arrested for indecent assault.

According to him, a fresh investigation has commenced on the allegation and the suspect will soon appear in court.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: