Police confirm 6 dead in Osun road accident

The Osun Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of six persons involved in a road accident that occurred along Eripa-Otan Ayegbaju road, Boluwaduro Local Government of Osun.

According to the Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Folashade Odoro, the lone accident happened at about 11am on Sunday when the bus lost control and ran into a ditch in Eripa.

Odoro said the bus, with registration number: LAGOS GGE 109 DY, belonged to SS Peter and Paul, Catholic Church, Lagere, Ile Ife, Osun.

She said six people died in the accident while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

She said the remains of the dead had been deposited in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo for post mortem while the injured victims were treated at a private hospital in Iree, Osun.

Eye witness informed journalists that the victims of the accident were returning from the annual ‘Oke Maria’ Catholic pilgrimage in Otan Ayegabju, Osun when the accident happened.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the annual Oke Maria Catholic pilgrimage, held between Saturday and Sunday, is a yearly programme where Catholics gathered for prayers at the Oke Maria Mountain located in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun.

