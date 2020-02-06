Breaking News
Police Command debunks social media’s rumour of raiding

The Lagos State Police Command says that it is not planning any raid for Thursday and Friday throughout the state from 8p.m.

It advised Lagosians to disregard the message circulating in social media describing it as fake news.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, gave the advice in a statement he made available to journalists on Thursday.

“The information is not only false but mischievous, calculated toward creating fear in the minds of the people,” he said.

Elkana urged the public who had received the fake news not to forward it to others.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, is totally committed to providing a safe and secured environment for Lagosians.

He said that this was to allow them the opportunity to enjoy more of the night life provided by the State.

Elkana said, “The command has emplaced round the clock security across the state.”

