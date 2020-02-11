Police arrests 5 suspected cult members in Adamawa University

Kindly Share This Story:

The Adamawa State Police Command on Tuesday says it has arrested five suspected cult members in Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, said the suspects were apprehended on Monday in Mubi.

He disclosed that the suspects belong to the Neo Black and Black Arrows cult groups.

“They initiated students, attacks and inflicted various degree of injuries on innocent students,” Nguroje said.

He said that the police recovered two pistols, cutlasses, knives, rings and charms from the suspects.

The spokesman advised parents and school authorities to ensure monitoring of their wards and report suspicious movement and activities to security agencies.

