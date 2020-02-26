Police arrest suspect who stabbed AEDC official to death in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Another AEDC official still in critical condition

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command has arrested one Oputa Vitus in connection with the murder of staff of the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company (AEDC), who was attacked and stabbed with a knife by the suspect at Pasali, Kabusa on Tuesday.

The arrest was consequent upon a distress call received on Monday 25th February 2020 at about 2.44 pm at Kabusa Division that the suspect armed with a knife inflicted serious injuries on two AEDC staff who were deployed to the community on official assignment.

The knife has been recovered as an exhibit.

As a result of the incident, one Ibrahim Garba Haji 50 years old staff of AEDC, who was stabbed on the chest, was certified dead at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the second victim is still on hospital admission.

Confirming the arrest, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the command said the Police has commenced a discreet investigation into the unfortunate incident and the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

