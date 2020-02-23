Police arrest notorious burglar, recover stolen items

Kindly Share This Story:

Policemen from Ikorodu, Lagos, have arrested a serial burglar, Ganiu Solomon and recovered some stolen items from him.

The spokesman of the Lagos State police command, DSP Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested following complaints of burglary and stealing by residents of the Ota Ono area of Ikorodu.

He said: “All the complaints received followed the same ‘modus operandi’, suggesting the fact that the crime was perpetrated by the same syndicate.

“One of such cases was reported earlier by one Ms. Nkiruka Ezeokobe of Mojisola Sari Street, Ota-Ono, Ikorodu, where the suspect passed through the ceiling to gain entrance into her home.

“Items recovered from the suspect were one Samsung phone valued at N235, 000 and one gold necklace valued at N150, 000 among other items.”

Elkana said the suspect confessed to the crime and investigation was ongoing to ensure that other members of his gang are arrested.

Also, detectives from the station had arrested one Ojo Adeyinka, 33, for forging riders identity cards of Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) of the Lagos State Government.

According to the command spokesman, Adeyinka was arrested after one Ibrahim Audu, the Station Manager of Riders Card, Ikorodu Division, reported the matter at the police station.

“The suspect sells the said forged identification cards which serve as the permit to unsuspecting motorcycle owners for between N2, 500 and N3,400.

“The suspect who started forging riders permit documents in January has confessed to the commission of the crime,” Elkana added. (NAN)

Vanguard

