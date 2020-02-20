Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police arrest man over alleged possession of fake currency

On 9:27 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

2019 - 20202: FCT Police nabs 1,043 criminal elements, recover 60 stolen vehicles

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 33-year-old man over alleged possession of fake currency in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

READ ALSO:Six suspected robbers arrested in Aba

Jinjiri said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Kazaure town after he bought six bags of rice and two cartons of spaghetti at the cost of N98,400 from a shop in Kanti quarters.

He said the suspect allegedly used counterfeit notes to pay for the items he bought.

The spokesman added when the police got hint of the incident, they trailed and arrested the suspect immediately.

According to him, when search was conducted on the suspect, additional 82 pieces of fake N1,000 and 81 pieces of fake N500 notes were recovered from him.

Jinjiri said investigation into the case was ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to court.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!