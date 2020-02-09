Police arrest man for attempting to murder wife in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently questioning a 45-year-old- man, Lament Christopher, for attempting to murder his wife, Comfort.

The couple, who are from Akwa Ibom, are blessed with two children, ages 11 and 9.

It was gathered that the man who lives with his wife at No 23 Jossy Castro Street, Lagos, almost stabbed the victim to death with a knife.

But for the timely intervention of policemen from Bariga Police Station who rescued the victim after receiving a distress call, the victim would have been dead.

Trouble started about five years ago after the suspect lost his banking job and their marriage began to have a crisis.

The fact that the woman was a full-time housewife worsened the situation.

A relative of the suspect, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “The couple started having issues after the suspect lost his banking job five years ago and his wife is not working. The couple were having a series of crisis caused by matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance.

“The event that led to the attempt on the woman’s life started with a mere argument.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was rescued by the police following a distress call by neighbours.

“The knife was recovered and registered as an exhibit. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court.,” he said.

In a related development, a police patrol team at the Third Mainland Bridge had arrested a teenager, Isiaka Olalekan, for shop breaking and stealing.

Elkana, who also spoke on the teenager’s arrest, said: “On the 6th of February 2020 at 7:15 a.m., police from Bariga received information that a shop belonging to one Faruk Nobi of No 287 Boboreji Market, Lagos Island, was burgled.

However, the suspect, the 19-year old Isiaka Olalekan was intercepted by policemen patrolling the Third Mainland Bridge.

“Four different types of expensive mobile phones were recovered from the Olalekan and shop breaking implements. Olalekan who turns out to be the new employee of the complainant confessed to having stolen the phones from his boss’s shop. The suspect will be charged to court.”

