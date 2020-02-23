Police arrest driver for raising false alarm on herdsman’s attack

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Ekiti state has arrested one Mr Olarewaju Oluwaseun, a driver plying Akure -Ilorin route over a false alarm alleging herdsman attack.

ASP Abutu Sunday, the Command’s PPRO stated this in a statement on Sunday in Ado Ekiti.

Sunday said that Oluwaseun raised false alarm to the Police Control Room, in Ado-Ekiti, that he was attacked and robbed of N27,000, by one Mr Quadri Isah, a herdsman, who was rearing his cattle along Awo Ekiti/ Igede Ekiti road.

He said upon receipt of the call, the Police Control Room, alerted the Safer Highways Patrol Team, which immediately rushed to the scene of the alleged crime along Awo Ekiti/ Igede Ekiti road.

The PPRO said on getting to the scene, the patrol team actually met the complaint and the suspect but discovered the complainant had already injured the suspect with a jackknife as against his first claim that he was attacked and robbed by the suspect.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the police image maker said the duo were later moved to the State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation.

“Upon interrogation, Mr Quadri Isah, the herdsman, said he was only trying to control his cows to cross from one side of the road to the other side when he was accosted by the driver, Mr Olarewaju Oluwaseun

“According to Quadri, the driver felt his cows were blocking the road and therefore, angrily alighted from his vehicle, picked a jackknife from his vehicle and stabbed him severally

“During investigation, the initial complainant’s vehicle was searched and the sum of N27,000 he earlier claimed he was robbed of was recovered from his vehicle and also one jack-knife which he used to stab Isah was recovered

“The complainant, thereafter confessed that he lied against the herdsman and that the earlier information he gave to the police was false

“The Command, therefore, wishes to debunk the earlier information by Oluwaseun that he was attacked and robbed by the herdsman.

“The information was totally false and maliciously fabricated for selfish interest. Neither was Oluwaseun nor anybody attacked along Awo Ekiti/Igede Ekiti road,” he said.

Abutu warned that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Amba Asuquo, has, therefore, urged members of the public to ensure that information given to the police, the people around them and on the social media were always truthful, objective, accurate and timely.

This, he said was to avoid incidence that could cause chaos and breach of peace.

