Police arrest Aiye confraternity kingpin in Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, inaugurated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has arrested the leader of Aiye Confraternity in Ikorodu, Sikiru Samuel.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the 24-year-old Samuel, popularly known as “Samora,” was arrested at Imota, Ikorodu, by the team recently deployed to curb activities of cultists and other social miscreants in Ikorodu and its environs.

He listed other members of the gang arrested by the police as Adegboyega Ismaila (19), Sunkanmi Shonubi (19), Adigun Faruq (18), Rilwan Akinwale (30) and Victor Uju (18).

Also arrested were – Juwon Idowu (18), Rasak Adebola (20), and Kehinde Keshinro (18).

He said: “The gang is responsible for a series of violent attacks and gang violence in Ikorodu and environs.

READ ALSO: Police arrests man for stealing 100 religious books in Borno

“One of such violent attacks, which happened on February 12, led to the death of one David Nwanga, 30, of Araro Adamo area.

“The suspects have been handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Yaba, for discreet investigation and they will be charged to court.”

He also said that policemen from the Oke Odo Police Station on patrol on the Lagos/Abeokuta expressway arrested five social miscreants and recovered one double-barrel shotgun and three live cartridges from them.

“The social miscreants were intercepted at Katangowa refuse dump, smoking dry weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“On sighting the police, the miscreants took to their heels but were chased down and apprehended by the police. The suspects will also be charged to court,” Elkana added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: